Liverpool are going to be in the market for a new midfield player now.

With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both seemingly set to go to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool have no choice but to go and sign a new central option in the coming weeks.

We’ve heard plenty of names linked in recent weeks, and now, it appears as though one of the Premier League’s best holding midfielders is back on the Reds’ radar.

Indeed, speaking on Sky Sports News, Kaveh Solhekol mentioned Fulham’s Joao Palhinha among the players Liverpool could now go and pursue.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Palhinha an option

Solhekol shared an update on Liverpool’s midfield pursuit.

“If they lose another two midfielders then Jurgen Klopp will be saying they need to bring players in. I think the players they’re looking at at the moment are players who will cost a lot of money, at least £50m. I’m thinking of defensive midfielders like Joao Palhinha at Fulham, Romeo Lavia at Southampton and Cheick Doucoure at Southampton. Those players, it’s one thing being interested in them, it’s quite another doing a deal because they are highly valued and would cost a lot of money,” Solhekol said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Perfect

In all honesty, Palhinha has the ability to be the perfect player in this new-look midfield.

With both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai looking to be more creative options for the Reds, the Merseyside club need a destroyer in behind them, and there aren’t many better than Palhinha out there.

The Portuguese star made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League last season, averaging 4.2 per game.

To put that into some context, Romeo Lavia and Fabinho averaged just 3.9 per game combined – that’s how dominant Palhinha has been in that tackling category.

Palhinha in a Klopp team would be a joy to watch, and this is one to keep an eye on.