Sky pundit stunned by moment involving 24-year-old Liverpool ace v Toulouse

Liverpool ran out 5-1 winners over Toulouse in the Europa League at Anfield on Thursday night.

There were numerous talking points – mostly positive as far as the Reds were concerned – alongside some slightly bizarre moments in the game.

Obviously there was Darwin Nunez’s glaring miss for Liverpool which Ryan Gravenberch then slotted home, but that wasn’t the only one.

Early on in the second half, with Liverpool 3-1 up, the visitors had a great opportunity to get back to within a goal of the Reds.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a big error when he accidentally passed the ball to a Toulouse player inside the box.

The 24-year-old then committed to a challenge as the ball was worked to Gabriel Suazo, who had the goal at his mercy.

‘Kelleher made a huge mistake’

Suazo took his time to size up a shot as Trent Alexander-Arnold made his way to the goal line, and the ball was fired straight at the Liverpool stand-in captain.

Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd could barely believe his eyes as Suazo spurned such a good opportunity.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He said on Sky Sports News, as per the Sky Sports website: “I don’t know what I’ve just seen!

“Kelleher made a huge mistake. But then it’s dropped to Suazo, only Trent is in goal, he tries to give Trent the eyes and he’s read it and flicked it over.

“I can’t believe he hasn’t just slotted it in the corner!”

Our view

Liverpool’s win over Toulouse was certainly a bit of an odd game, with some dramatic errors and misses.

Luckily, it all worked out well for the Reds. Kelleher’s mistake wasn’t punished, and Nunez’s miss was converted by Gravenberch.

No doubt Kelleher will be gutted about his mistake and will work hard to ensure that sort of thing doesn’t happen again, even if he got away with it thanks to Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are all-but over the line in the Europa League and now they’ll be looking to extend their winning run as they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend.