Sky pundit says Salah was 'sloppy' in Liverpool win over Wolves

Liverpool edged into the top six of the Premier League table thanks to a 2-0 win over Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Reds were once again hoping to get back to winning ways after last week’s poor results.

And for much of the game, Liverpool looked set for another frustrating matchday.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, Jurgen Klopp’s charges managed to break the deadlock midway through the second half.

Virgil van Dijk headed home from close range at the second attempt after Jose Sa saved his first effort.

This was in the 73rd minute and, just four minutes later, Mohamed Salah had made it two for Liverpool.

Kostas Tsimikas was the architect, setting off on a marauding run following a neat one-two with Cody Gakpo.

The Greece international held fire and kept going before setting Salah up for an easy goal at the last moment.

Prior to his goal, the Liverpool forward was decent enough, despite the Wolves defence giving him close attention.

Sky Sports pundit Darren Ambrose didn’t seen overly impressed with Salah, however.

“This is an ugly win and an ugly goal from Salah, who has been sloppy,” he said on Sky Sports News (1/3/23, 21:39).

“He’s not kept possession at all but he’s got his goal – and will probably now fancy another one!”

Consistency

Bit harsh perhaps. Salah’s display wasn’t a 10/10, but it’s not like he was bad. Comfortably a 7/10.

In addition, his goal meant he has reached 20 goals in all competitions for the sixth consecutive season.

Only two Liverpool players in the club’s history have achieved this impressive milestone.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

One is Salah, the other is Ian Rush.

Salah finished? Not quite.

And let’s not forget, he cost under £35million. An absolute bargain for what he has done at the club.