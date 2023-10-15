Sky pundit says ‘brilliant’ 26-year-old Spurs star’s completely proved him wrong

Lee Hendrie has admitted that he had some concerns about whether James Maddison would be able to make the step up to Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Hendrie was speaking to Sky Sports as he discussed whether Ange Postecoglou’s side are going to be in contention to win the Premier League title.

James Maddison has definitely been one of the players of the early stages of the new season. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and contributed five assists already. That form has helped Spurs to the top of the Premier League table.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Certainly, he has taken the mantle of being Spurs’ talisman following the summer departure of Harry Kane. And he has picked up where he left off for Leicester, having scored 10 goals and provided nine assists last season.

Lee Hendrie makes James Maddison admission

Nevertheless, it seems that some were not expecting Maddison to be so good so quickly. Lee Hendrie has suggested that the attacking midfielder has proved him wrong.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“I did have a question mark over Maddison going to Spurs, I didn’t know if he was going to be able to take the step up to being in that category of top-four. He’s done brilliant,” he told Sky Sports.

Tottenham are the Premier League’s surprise package so far

There is always a concern about whether players will be able to step up. But it must not be forgotten that Leicester were FA Cup winners not too long ago, and they also finished fifth two years running recently. So Maddison knew what it was like to battle at that end of the Premier League table.

In fairness to Hendrie, few would have anticipated just how quickly Maddison would settle at Tottenham. And if he stays fit for the entire campaign, Spurs are definitely going to be in a fantastic position.

But Tottenham have been a surprise package across the park. Some would have had their doubts about Ange Postecoglou. Some would have had their doubts about how they would cope without Harry Kane. And some would have feared the worst when told what their lineup would often be in the opening weeks of the season.

But Tottenham have been a revelation so far. And Maddison has been at the heart of their success.