'Brilliant': Sky Sports pundit loves Cristian Romero's role in Tottenham's goal v Forest











Tottenham hammered Nottingham Forest to come out 3-1 winners and put a week of misery behind them with a well-earned three points.

Spurs had a double from Harry Kane and then a third from Heung-Min Son to thank for the win. For Antonio Conte, the win was huge and will ease the pressure a tad heading into another week of football.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham needed a performance and in the main, they got one. Their big players seemed on song and the likes of Kane, Richarlison, and Son all played well.

However, Sky’s Michael Dawson was also quick to point out the efforts from Cristian Romero at the back. And in particular, Dawson was really impressed with Romero’s involvement in the third goal.

“Romero does brilliant for the goal. He plays a one-two with Porro and then plays a great ball down to Richarlison and he sees Son coming in from the left,” Dawson said on Sky’s Soccer Saturday.

TBR’s View: Tottenham and Romero need to keep going

For all the doom and gloom around Spurs and Antonio Conte, they are very much still in the fight for the top four.

In fact, with Liverpool losing today and Spurs winning, they are now in a great position.

Cristian Romero is going to be key for Tottenham if they are to make the top four. Yes, Dawson points out a moment of brilliance today in terms of getting the attack going. But defensively, he looked close to his best and that’s what Tottenham need.