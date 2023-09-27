Sky pundit hails Liverpool attacker’s ‘really clever’ Carabao Cup display v Leicester

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo earned praise from Sky Sports pundit Robert Earnshaw for his efforts on Wednesday night.

The Reds got their Carabao Cup campaign under way at Anfield against Championship leaders Leicester.

Liverpool didn’t get off to a good start, conceding after just three minutes as Kasey McAteer netted from a quick break.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp’s charges weighed in with 15 shots in the first half but to no avail as the visitors went in ahead at the break.

However, Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the 48th minute, delivering a neat finish after great work from Ryan Gravenberch.

‘Great finish’

Earnshaw, covering the game on Sky Sports News, said, as per the Sky Sports website: “That was a great finish from Gakpo, a really clever finish.”

Gakpo then came close to a second just before the hour mark. The Dutchman nearly headed in off the underside of the bar.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“Cody Gakpo has been very good today,” Earnshaw said after that chance, as per the Sky Sports website.

“Very sharp, very clean in his touches. You’d fancy him to get another goal. He’s already got one.”

Dominik Szoboszlai went on to put Liverpool ahead in stunning fashion midway through the second half.

The summer signing, who came on as a substitute, collected the ball in space on the edge of the box and fired high into the net.

Diogo Jota then wrapped up the victory for the hosts. He back-heeled the ball into the net after great work from Jarell Quansah down the right.