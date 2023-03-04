Sky pundit Boyd shares Son verdict in Tottenham loss to Wolves











Sky pundit Kris Boyd criticised Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min for his miss in the first half of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs headed to Molineux hoping to bounce back from their FA Cup elimination at the hands of Sheffield United.

The first half of the encounter was fairly scrappy and stop-start.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

There was a particularly long delay as Diego Costa sadly had to be stretchered off the pitch with a knee injury.

In terms of first-half chances, it was all Tottenham. They registered 11 efforts, three of which were on target.

Son had one particularly good effort late on, though the flag ultimately went up for offside and wouldn’t have counted.

The £192,000-a-week (Spotrac) ace latched on to a ball over the top and neatly skipped inside two challenges.

“Tottenham put it down so quickly,” Boyd said on Sky Sports News (4/3/22, 15:44).

“Son goes through one-on-one, but he tries to be too smart and blasts it over. He should’ve done much better.”

Tottenham also struck the woodwork twice, either side of the break, and spurned a host of other opportunities.

In the end, Spurs’ wastefulness came back to haunt them, as Wolves took the lead late on through Adama Traore.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Raul Jimenez forced a save from Fraser Forster, who palmed the ball forward.

Traore then hit the rebound into the ground and up into the top of the net to put the hosts in front.

Wolves finished brightly and could’ve easily had one or two more, but one goal was all they needed to triumph.

Two consecutive 1-0 defeats for Tottenham to opponents who, on paper, they should’ve been able to beat.

Up next for Spurs is AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. Antonio Conte must rally his troops fast.