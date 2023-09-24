Sky pundit backs 24-year-old Arsenal star to torment Tottenham in derby

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has backed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to cause a “real problem” for Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

The Gunners host Spurs in a very highly anticipated Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have impressed in the early stages of the season. As such, it should be an exciting high-quality encounter.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Gunners were also handed a boost in the shape of their captain committing his future to the club long-term.

Odegaard has penned a new contract with Arsenal that takes him to the summer of 2028.

It’s just reward for the 24-year-old, who has finally realised his potential after a somewhat tricky spell at Real Madrid.

The Norway international has gone from strength to strength at Arsenal, becoming an indispensable player as well as their skipper.

‘A manager’s dream’

And Sherwood, speaking on Sky Sports News (23/9/23, 1:43pm) reckons Odegaard will be a thorn in Tottenham’s side on Sunday afternoon.

“He is just an outstanding player, pops up with big goals as well,” he said live on air.

“He is certainly their best player along with Saka.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I just think he is a manager’s dream, never gives you a problem, I am sure of that.

“He is going to be a real problem for Tottenham tomorrow.

“They need to get someone around him, try to stop him play because he dictates the play.”

Our view

Odegaard was one of the best youngsters in world football when he joined Real at just 16 years of age in 2015.

He was on their books until 2021, but only made a handful of senior competitive appearances for Los Blancos.

Odegaard also took in four loan spells, including the one at Arsenal that led to the Gunners signing him permanently.

Arsenal have well and truly got themselves a bargain in Odegaard, who reportedly cost just £34million.

Already a star for club and country, he’ll fancy his chances of becoming one of the best ever players for both Arsenal and Norway in the coming years.