Sky journalist shares what Liverpool chiefs are doing now after VAR farce at Tottenham

The ‘VAR-gate’ saga involving Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur looks like it could rumble on for a while yet.

Sky Sports senior journalist Rob Dorsett has now spoken live on air about what the Reds hierarchy is planning after the incident at Tottenham.

Needless to say, “this matter is not dead” as far as Liverpool are concerned, so we likely haven’t heard the last of it.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Dorsett said, as per Football Daily: “I think what is clear is that Klopp and the people above him, the bosses of Liverpool Football Club are sitting down and still considering what action they might take.

“This matter is not dead as far as they’re concerned.

“And they are still considering what can be done to right the wrong that has now been laid bare in front of everybody with the PGMOL release of that audio yesterday.”

Tottenham v Liverpool VAR controversy – what happened?

On Saturday, the Reds went to Spurs for a huge Premier League fixture between two high-flying teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs ran out 2-1 winners thanks to an injury-time Joel Matip own goal after Son Heung-min and Cody Gakpo netted in the first half.

However, much of the post-match controversy is now focusing on the incorrect disallowing of the Luis Diaz goal.

VAR Darren England and assistant Dan Cook did not overrule the decision – which happened with the scores still at 0-0 – on Saturday.

This week, PGMOL released the audio of discussions between the match officials over the offside.

England can be heard saying the check is “perfect” before swearing when he realises that a mistake happened

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

‘A replay is the right thing to do’

Jurgen Klopp, speaking ahead of the Europa League meeting with Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield, expressed a desire to see Saturday’s game replayed.

The Liverpool boss said, as per BBC Sport: “Something like this never happened. So that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake. There should be solutions for that. The outcome should be a replay. But it probably won’t happen.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened.”

Our view

This is arguably the biggest crisis VAR has had since its introduction in the English game.

There’s no doubting that Liverpool have been hard done by with what happened at Spurs on Saturday.

However, replaying the game would set a huge precedent that could see the opening of a huge can of worms.

At the same time, everyone knows Liverpool aren’t in the wrong here. Could we end up seeing legal action against the authorities?