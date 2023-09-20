Sky journalist shares what he saw Aaron Ramsdale do as he made his way to the Arsenal bench tonight

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was dropped for the second game in a row and a Sky Sports journalist has shared what he saw the player do as he made his way to the Arsenal bench tonight.

It was a big game for Arsenal tonight as they played in the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Aaron Ramsdale may feel hard done by for not making the starting lineup. The English international has been the top choice but looks to have lost his place to summer signing David Raya.

The Spanish goalkeeper only just made his Premier League debut for the Gunners last weekend and it looks like he may be the top choice for Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sky journalist shares what Aaron Ramsdale did tonight

It will no doubt be a shame for Ramsdale to be missing out on what would be his first Champions League appearance.

Sky Sports journalist Gary Cotterill was reporting from the game and shared what Ramsdale did just before the game as he headed to the dugout.

Cotterill said: “Left out again tonight but Aaron Ramsdale believes he still has a role to play. He cajoled and patted every starter lined up in the tunnel as he made his way to the dug out.”

This is the sort of reaction that both Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta will love to see from the 25 year-old this evening.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Despite losing his place, he clearly has the mentality and determination to bounce back. His reaction showed that he has a good attitude and he will not grow frustrated by being replaced for the big match.

Since joining the club, Arteta has managed to bring a top cohesion to the squad and they look like a good unit who are all willing to fight for each other.