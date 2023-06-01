Sky journalist shares update on future of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha











Wilfried Zaha’s future at Crystal Palace is still uncertain and a Sky Sports journalist has provided an update on where the Eagles star could be playing next season.

The Crystal Palace star will no doubt go down as a legend at the club. The Eagles attacker’s contract expires in June so he is able to move to another club on a free transfer.

Many Palace fans will agree that Zaha deserves a big move, but will want to keep him at the club. With him now 30 years old, it is the last chance for him to get a move.

No doubt clubs will be circling as they can pick him up on a free transfer. Some reports have linked him to Barcelona.

Other reports suggest that the Eagles have offered the winger a huge four-year deal which could apparently see him earn £10million-a-year.

With the season now over, clubs are already starting to prepare for next season. Two players, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic, left the club this week after their contracts expired.

Despite this, the club has not mentioned anything about the future of Zaha.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has now provided this big update on the future of Zaha.

He tweeted: “Wilfried Zaha to assess all options before deciding on “one of the biggest decisions in his career”.

“Palace contract offer still on table. Clubs from Serie A, Fenerbahce & Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia keen.

“Love & respect for Palace primary reason why he will take his time”.

It is no shock to see a lot of clubs take interest in the player. He has been the hero for Palace and scored many goals whilst playing for the Eagles. He could be a huge asset to any club due to his skill and his finishing.

Of course he will take his time as this is the last time he will be able to make a move due to his age.

If Palace do manage to keep him, then they could be a huge threat next season due to the quality of attacking players they have at the club.

