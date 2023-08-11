Sky journalist shares imminent Moises Caicedo transfer update amid Chelsea and Liverpool links

It looks like we’re nearing a breakthrough with regards to the transfer saga involving Chelsea, Liverpool and Moises Caicedo.

The last few days have seen intense transfer activity and speculation involving the Blues, the Reds and the 21-year-old.

Now, with the weekend upon us, it looks like the saga is coming to an end. And Chelsea look set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Caicedo.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Sky Sports News have just provided an update, saying the Blues are now preparing a gargantuan bid to get the Caicedo deal over the line.

“We understand the fee could be worth a British record £115million,” Jasper Taylor said on air, as relayed by Sky Sports News’ Twitter account.

“Liverpool had a bid accepted for £111million which in itself would’ve been a British record.

“But Caicedo has made it clear that he wants to move to Chelsea after rejecting the chance to go to Liverpool.

“Looks like they’re going to have to pay slightly more to seal his services.

“Could be worth £115million and could be done in the coming hours.”

Our view

Liverpool have tried their best to get the Caicedo deal over the line. And in terms of dealings between clubs, they had indeed made a breakthrough.

The Reds had bid £111million, blowing Chelsea and Bayern Munich out of the water, and Brighton were happy to press on.

However, Caicedo has made it clear he wants to move to Stamford Bridge rather than Anfield. This put the ball firmly in Chelsea’s court.

Now, with a bid even higher than that Liverpool made, Brighton should accept it, and club-side and player-side, things should be straightforward.

Let’s see what happens in the coming hours, but it looks like the Reds may need to look elsewhere to bolster their midfield.