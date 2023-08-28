Sky journalist says Tottenham could sign ‘amazing’ attacker who’s friends with Gabriel Martinelli

Ansu Fati was one of the hottest young properties in world football a few years ago, but now, he could be set for a move to Tottenham.

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, sources are suggesting that Fati is an option for Tottenham as we head into the final days of the transfer window.

The ‘amazing’ attacker is a player that Barcelona are keen to get rid of in order to address their ongoing FFP issues, and Tottenham are being eyed as potential suitors as they look to fill the attacking void left behind by Harry Kane.

According to Thomas, this is an option for Tottenham, but it won’t be an easy deal to do if they were to move on this front.

Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fati an option

Thomas shared what he knows about Fati.

“A couple of names have been thrown at me today from sources outside the club, one being Ansu Fati from Barcelona and another being PSV winger Johan Bakayoko,” Thomas said.

Thomas then revisited the talk about Fati later on.

“We will talk a bit more about Brennan Johnson and the other targets, I think I was mid-speech about Ansu Fati wasn’t I? That’s not a straightforward one. I was warned a few weeks ago that Fati would come around at the end of the window, not just for Spurs, but for a few clubs because Barcelona haven’t solved many of their FFP issues. He’s on big wages, so as far as a loan is concerned they want a club to front up all of the wages. Otherwise they will push for a sale.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Good move

Say what you will about Tottenham’s standing in the footballing world and their lack of European football this season, but this would be a great move for Fati.

His style of play suits Ange Postecoglou’s free-flowing, fast system to a tee, while he shouldn’t have too many issues settling in north London either.

Spurs have a large Spanish-speaking cohort with the likes of Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur already at the club, and while they are would-be rivals, Fati is already friends with Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, so he would have a friend in the area.

A move to Tottenham could be just what Fati needs to kickstart his career once again.