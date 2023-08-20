Sky journalist says £21m player now having West Ham medical, he could even watch Chelsea match

Konstantinos Mavropanos is currently having a West Ham United medical and could be spectator at the Chelsea match later.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth who shared the update on X.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Sheth said Mavropanos is having a medical and may be at the London Stadium later to watch the game if all is done in time.

Sheth said: “Konstantinos Mavropanos having West Ham United medical.

“If it gets completed in time, he may be at the London Stadium later to watch the game against Chelsea.”

Mavropanos, who is reportedly valued at around £21m, should therefore be ready to debut against Brighton next week if all goes well.

West Ham and David Moyes had a slow start to the summer window but are finally starting to gather momentum.

A deal for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus is also still in the works as Sheth confirmed yesterday.

Kudus, who was thought to be a target of Arsenal and Chelsea, would be something of a coup for the East London club.

It’ll be interesting to see the squad role David Moyes intends for Mavropanos.

The Greek international is unlikely to disrupt the partnership of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma but could well prove to be third choice.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

That’s a role currently fulfilled by either Angelo Ogbonna or Thilo Kehrer.

But with Ogbonna now 35-years-old and Kehrer increasingly used out wide there’s definitely an important role for the former Arsenal man.

Mavropanos only joined Stuttgart permanently from Arsenal last summer and the German club should be set for a sizable profit.

Arsenal sold Mavropanos for around £3m.

So if sources are to be believed, it will only transpire to be a brief stay away from London for Mavropanos.

And if he does attend today’s game, Mavropanos will be hoping to see West Ham secure their first three points of the season against London rivals Chelsea.