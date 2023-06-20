Liverpool have been heavily linked with Gabri Veiga in recent months.

Football Transfers claimed in March that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been watching the Celta Vigo prodigy ‘for a while’.

Later on in the month, AS – also via Sport Witness – said Liverpool were willing to pay his €40m (£35m) release clause.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Several Madrid-based journalists have also speculated that Veiga is more likely to come to the Premier League than join Real Madrid.

Now, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has handed Liverpool another big potential boost.

He took to Twitter to claim that Veiga definitely “will leave Celta”, and his management is considering “many options”.

Plettenberg said that there has been “contact and talks” with Chelsea and others, but Bayern Munich aren’t in the race.

In addition, he confirmed that Veiga’s release clause is £35m, and also backed him to become a “future top player”.

Our view

Veiga has been one of La Liga’s great emerging talents this season, and as such, he’s a good shout for Liverpool.

He has registered nine goals and four assists from 31 league outings.

Veiga’s efforts saw ESPN name him in their list of their 39 best footballers aged 21 or under earlier this year.

By the sounds of it, he’s likely going to be moving to new club before the transfer window closes.

Will that club be Liverpool? Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but there’s a good chance they could sign him.

His talent, age, potential, attitude, and relatively modest price tag all suggests he’s a plausible target.