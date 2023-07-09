Sky journalist now says Fulham want ‘absolutely incredible’ midfielder

Fulham are interested in signing Coventry City midfielder this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who shared the update on Twitter.

It’s been a very quiet summer at Craven Cottage so far.

Marco Silva’s side have yet to make a signing and have already seen several players depart at the end of their contract.

The notable player to go is Neeskens Kebano, who joined UAE club Al Jazira yesterday at the end of his contract.

Willian may also depart this summer, although Fulham are still in talks with the Brazilian about signing a new deal.

Fulham are now interested in Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer after an impressive Championship campaign.

The all-action midfielder scored nine times and laid on 11 assists as Coventry narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

He may still end up in the top flight this summer with clubs eyeing up the 26-year-old.

Fulham interested in Hamer

Sky Sports reporter Sheth shared more details on Twitter and said: “Fulham are interested in Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer. No official bid yet.

“Hamer has entered the final year of his contract.”

Coventry City manager Mark Robins is a huge fan of Hamer and after their 3-0 win over QPR last season said: “I thought Viktor [Gyokeres] was back to his best. He looked outstanding.

“He’s been a little bit tired since coming back from international duty but he’s got his energy back and behind him Gustavo [Hamer] was outstanding with his energy, desire and willingness to run.

“He (Hamer) was really good between both boxes but also his goal and his assists were there for everybody to see. He was absolutely incredible.”

It’s easy to see why Fulham are interested in Hamer.

Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed were both brilliant last season, but right now only Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney could be considered adequate cover within the squad.

Palhinha’s future at the club is also far from certain given the interest from West Ham.

Hamer wouldn’t be an ideal Palhinha replacement but offers something very different to Harrison Reed.

If Fulham are to build on last season’s success, they need to bring in players like Hamer who upgrade the overall quality of the squad.