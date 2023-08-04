Sky journalist has ‘critical’ Harry Kane transfer update for Tottenham fans

Tottenham Hotspur has become a hotbed of transfer activity this afternoon amid speculation over Harry Kane’s future.

The Spurs talisman has been linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for much of the summer.

Now, Bayern Munich have reportedly presented Spurs with their final offer for Kane.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Not only that, but they’ve asked Tottenham for a quick response, otherwise they’ll move on to other transfer targets.

With Kane’s contract running out next summer, this is the last chance Spurs have of getting a significant sum for him.

Obviously that won’t matter if Kane does eventually pen a new contract, but if he doesn’t, he’d be leaving for nothing next summer.

‘Fair and final offer’

Sky Sports have now reported on Bayern’s offer and their demands for Spurs to make a decision quickly on the matter.

Apparently, the Bundesliga giants have bid €100million (£86.3million) plus add-ons for the Tottenham striker.

They’ve also communicated to Tottenham that this is their “fair and final offer,” added Paul Gilmour.

‘We do have some breaking news on this and I think we’re at a critical point of transfer negotiations involving the England captain Harry Kane,” he said on Sky Sports News.

“Bayern Munich have now submitted their final offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane. My colleague in Germany, Florian Plettenberg, reports that it’s worth €100million plus add-ons.

“So that does get much closer to Tottenham’s valuation, but Bayern Munich saying to Tottenham ‘you need to accept this quickly or we move on to other targets.

“They’ve told Tottenham that they want to get this done quickly, otherwise they will have to move on and plan for their season.

“They have their Supercup match next weekend and they want to get it done quickly. So this is a critical stage.

“We reported previously that there was a minimum of £20million gap in valuation.

“Well, our information now is Bayern Munich believe they have improved on that and this is their fair and final offer, and that has been communicated to Tottenham.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Our view

Well, this cloud has been hanging above Spurs for ages. Now, we may actually find out where Tottenham stand on Kane.

It’s hard to say, really. If Spurs do accept the bid, the rest should – based on prior speculation – be relatively straightforward.

At the same time, it’ll be a huge blow for Tottenham, who will have to bid farewell to a club legend.

If Spurs don’t accept and Bayern leave, then it’ll be good news in the short term, but not so much in the long term.

Kane is a player who could’ve well commanded over £150million in his prime. Even now, this deal could be worth upwards of £90million.

For such an asset to end up leaving for nothing in a year’s time would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Obviously the perfect outcome for Spurs fans would be for Kane to pen a new contract and see his career out at N17.

However, there’s also the risk he’ll leave for nothing. For now, let’s see what Tottenham’s stance is towards this Bayern offer.