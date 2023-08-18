Sky journalist drops Elye Wahi transfer update amid West Ham links

West Ham United have been linked with Elye Wahi in recent days.

RMC Sport recently claimed that the Hammers were close to reaching an agreement with Montpellier over their forward.

West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to bring in a new forward player as he bids to add more quality to his frontline.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Telegraph recently reported that West Ham’s talks over Wahi are ‘more progressed’ than a move for Mohammed Kudus.

However, Florian Plettenberg has just dropped a Twitter update that isn’t great news for the Hammers camp.

The Sky Sport Germany journalist has reported that, rather than West Ham, it’s Eintracht Frankfurt that Wahi wants to join.

Plettenberg wrote to say Eintracht have apparently offered €15-20million guaranteed plus add-ons to Montpellier for Wahi.

A total verbal agreement has been “confirmed again”, as he wants to join Frankfurt. The club has “convinced him” to link up with them.

Our view

Wahi would certainly be a good shout for a West Ham side eager to add more firepower.

The Frenchman has impressed in France with Montpellier as he netted 19 times in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last time out.

After Gianluca Scamacca’s departure and Michail Antonio’s dip in form, the Hammers really could do with attacking reinforcements.

However, Wahi seems intent on heading to the Bundesliga rather than West Ham, so the Hammers may need to look elsewhere.

That said, would Montpellier accept that offer? Particularly when the Hammers have apparently offered double that?