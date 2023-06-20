Sky journalist claims Newcastle want £16m ace likened to Zinedine Zidane

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Felix Nmecha.

This is according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who says the Magpies are after the Wolfsburg ace.

Newcastle are currently looking to bolster their ranks ahead of an absolutely huge season for the Tyneside outfit.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League last term to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Newcastle must now increase their strength in depth as well as bring in more quality to fight on four fronts.

And according to Plettenberg, the Magpies are now eyeing Nmecha, along with Borussia Dortmund.

‘Excellent close control’

Nmecha is a 22-year-old attacking midfielder who has gone from strength to strength at Wolfsburg.

Last season, he made 30 Bundesliga appearances, registering three goals and six assists.

The Bundesliga website has compared the reported Newcastle target to the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

‘Nmecha clearly has a way to go before even coming close to matching the France great’s immense feats in the game,’ they began.

‘But with his considerable strength, excellent close control, nonchalant ball delivery and loping runs, the Wolfsburg No. 22 bears more than a passing resemblance to the legendary Zizou.’

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, via the Daily Mail, Wolfsburg value Nmecha at around £15million.

Newcastle have been investing shrewdly on the right players, and it has worked a treat for the Magpies.

Nmecha very much fits the bill in terms of talent, age, attitude, and price tag.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this looks like a plausible lead for Eddie Howe and co.