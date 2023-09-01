Sky Germany journalist shares big Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool fans have been left sweating over the Ryan Gravenberch transfer saga for a couple of hours now.

Earlier today, it looked like the Dutch midfielder was an imminent signing at Anfield.

A deal was seemingly done by Liverpool for Gravenberch and a medical was taking place.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

Then, there wasn’t much news, and obviously on transfer deadline day, every minute is crucial.

However, according to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the deal is now “100 percent closed”.

He says Gravenberch is now a new player at Liverpool, and the official announcement is scheduled for tonight.

Most reports seemed to suggest that Gravenberch to Liverpool was on the right track, but when there aren’t any updates for a while, you start to fear the worst.

Luckily, Plettenberg’s update suggests that it’s all done now, and all that’s left is the official transfer announcement.

Midfield revamp

Earlier tonight, Kerry Hau also posted a positive update regarding the player’s imminent move to Liverpool.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

In his X post, he claimed that Liverpool have actually registered Gravenberch already.

Hopefully Reds fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Shouldn’t be long now, hopefully.

The Reds have already made some big signings this summer, with the likes of Dominik Szoboslai and Alexis Mac Allister joining.

Liverpool have needed to revamp their midfield and hopefully the final piece of the jigsaw is now just a matter of time.