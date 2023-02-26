Sky commentator says Chelsea need a player like Tottenham's Richarlison











Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler suggested today that Chelsea actually need a player like Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

Tottenham managed to end their dismal recent record against Chelsea by picking up a 2-0 win over their London rivals today.

Oliver Skipp scored his first goal for the club with a brilliant long-range effort before Harry Kane rounded the win off with a real poachers effort.

Richarlison kept his place in the side over Heung-Min Son after the South Korean had impressed from the bench against West Ham last week.

The Brazilian put in an improved display against Graham Potter’s side but didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet before he was replaced by Pedro Porro in the 88th minute.

Despite putting in a decent shift for Spurs on the day, he looked visibly disappointed to be taken off before the full-time whistle. And Tyler says that Chelsea are missing a player with Richarlison’s attitude.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Tyler says Chelsea need a player like Richarlison

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the London derby, Tyler commented on Richarlison’s reaction to being substituted.

“Richarlison who’s put in a very good shift, consoled by his fellow countryman Emerson Royal,” the Sky commentator said.

“Only because he hasn’t scored and goals mean so much, Chelsea need a player like that who comes off grumpy because he hasn’t scored.”

Of course, Richarlison was probably frustrated as he would have been hoping to net his first Premier League goal for the club during the closing stages of the game.

The 25-year-old has been unfortunate with injuries this season but he seems to be getting back to his best.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richarlison will benefit from an extended run in the side as he’s mainly been limited to appearances from the bench before the past week.

Chelsea are clearly lacking a prolific goalscorer and while Richarlison hasn’t proven to be that for Spurs, he has mainly been playing in wide positions rather than through the middle.

He has proven to be a prolific goal scorer for Brazil while playing as a number nine, but it seems unlikely that he will take up that position at Spurs anytime soon with Harry Kane at the club.

