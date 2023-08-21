Sky commentator noticed Bukayo Saka was furious with Arsenal teammate in first-half

Commentator Seb Hutchinson joked that Bukayo Saka was the angriest he had ever seen him after Thomas Partey fired a poor ball into the Arsenal starlet in the early stages of their clash with Crystal Palace.

Hutchinson was speaking on Monday Night Football (broadcast on Sky Sports; 21/8; 20:07) as the Gunners looked to build on their opening day win over Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was a frustrating first 45 minutes for Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah missed a couple of good chances. But Mikel Arteta’s side found it difficult to break the Eagles down.

Saka annoyed with Partey during Arsenal clash

And it seems that the frustration set in from the early stages. Bukayo Saka was left visibly annoyed after receiving a pass from Thomas Partey.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The ball from the £45 million makeshift right-back was smashed in the direction of the winger. Unfortunately for Arsenal, the pass was a little too wide of Saka for the England international to bring the ball under his spell and the Gunners gave away a throw-in.

And Hutchinson noted that the 21-year-old was not at all happy with Partey’s pass.

“Fired that out to Saka. He can’t do much with that, and Saka made that clear to his teammate. It’s the angriest I’ve ever seen Bukayo Saka,” he told Monday Night Football.

Of course, Hutchinson is referencing the fact that Saka appears to be one of the most likeable footballers around. You would surely struggle to find a player more popular with neutral fans than Saka.

He was clearly annoyed with the pass. But there were no Bruno Fernandes-esque histrionics from the youngster. Instead, he was simply lacking his trademark smile.

It was a tough half for Arsenal. Arteta’s side had struggled to break down Forest on the opening day. Thankfully, Saka was able to produce one of the pieces of magic which settled the game in their favour.

They similarly found Palace’s low-block tricky to deal with. Arsenal had to be patient. And the home side had some openings which they failed to capitalise on before the break.

Arsenal’s first-half performance was probably summed up by that moment involving Partey and Saka.