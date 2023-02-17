Skubala says Struijk available for Leeds trip to Everton











Leeds United interim manager Michael Skubala has provided an update on Pascal Struijk’s fitness.

The 22-year-old suffered a concussion in the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Manchester United last week.

Struijk has since recovered and has been back in Leeds training ahead of Saturday’s crucial trip to Everton.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Skubala, speaking at his pre-match press conference, shared the positive news.

“So we’ve still got the long term ones that we’re trying to work hard on to get back fit,” he told Leeds Live.

“We’ve got Pascal back in training after we had a concussion, so he’s back in training today which is a positive.”

Positive selection headache for Leeds boss

Struijk is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent who did fairly well against the Red Devils at Old Trafford before his early withdrawal.

He made the challenge which created Wilfried Gnonto’s outstanding opener.

However, prior to that game, Struijk had been struggling and looked low on confidence.

Meanwhile, Junior Firpo impressed on his return to the starting XI last week.

Skubala now has a tough decision to make. Stick with Firpo or draft Struijk back in?

Leeds are playing against a very physical and direct Everton side, so Struijk’s height and physicality could be key.

We’ll see what happens, but it’s good that Skubala has options at left-back for such a big game.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Other Leeds team news

In other Leeds team news, Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are ‘touch and go’ and a return is ‘not far’ away.

Sonny Perkins is also back on the pitch after recovering from injury.

However, Luis Sinisterra is still not ready to return.