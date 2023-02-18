Skubala gets Leeds players working on finishing drills pre-Everton











Leeds United return to Premier League action today with a huge trip to fellow relegation battlers Everton.

The Whites have struggled for form in recent weeks and haven’t won in the league since before the World Cup.

Leeds are up against an Everton side that beat Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, they subsequently lost the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, so they’ll be eager to bounce back.

Leeds have been struggling for goals of late, drawing a blank in three of their last four games.

Since domestic football resumed after the World Cup, the Whites have found the back of the net just six times.

Prior to the tournament, Leeds had a very decent tally of 22 goals from 14 outings.

With that in mind, interim manager Michael Skubala has been looking to put things right.

Leeds Live covered the Whites’ latest training sessions, as per their latest ‘Inside Training’ video.

‘What was notable from this week’s video is that most of the outdoor drills shown seemed to be centred on finishing and attacking movement,’ they wrote.

‘Leeds can be seen working the ball into the box in a variety of different ways, often from a wide position, for the likes of Georginio Rutter, Gnonto, Aaronson and Bamford to tuck away smartly.

‘Skubala will be keen to see Leeds find their groove going forward once more in the coming weeks and such drills will surely help.’

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Crucial seven days for Leeds

It’s good to see Skubala targeting an area where Leeds previously did well but have since struggled.

Leeds certainly have plenty of goals in them.

Patrick Bamford looks back to his best, Wilfried Gnonto has been a revelation, and Georginio Rutter is a top talent.

Everton will likely be a difficult team to break down, so it’s important that the Whites maximise their chances of a breakthrough.

The next seven days are absolutely crucial for Leeds’ hopes of staying up this season, so let’s hope things go well.