It’s been a little while since Arsenal have had a player you could classify as one of the best in the world.

Indeed, after a bit of a lull at the Emirates in terms of success, Arsenal haven’t really had that calibre of player pass through north London all that often.

Alexis Sanchez may be the last truly world-class player Arsenal had, but after last season, perceptions have changed.

Indeed, both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have now been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, while according to Adrian Clarke, speaking on talkSPORT 2, Declan Rice is also one of the best in the world in his position.

Rice one of the best

Clarke gave his verdict on the 24-year-old.

“Yeah I do agree. I think that Rice and Bellingham are two of the world’s best in their position. It’s as simple as that, Declan Rice is outstanding, as is Jude Bellingham, he’s tearing it up at Real Madrid, it is just crazy, that midfield unit is special,” Clarke said.

Getting there

We’re not sure about calling Rice one of the best midfielders in the world before he has even kicked a ball in the Champions League, but it has to be said that he’s getting there.

Indeed, Rice has started well at Arsenal, and if he can improve in the coming months, he could well establish himself as one of world football’s superstars at one of England’s biggest clubs.

Rice is a talented player, and we’re excited to see what he can do in the long-term at Arsenal.