Simon Jordan tips experienced English manager to take over at Rangers

Simon Jordan believes Rangers could do far worse than look at Neil Warnock as they look to replace Michael Beale in the coming weeks.

Beale lost his job at Ibrox as Rangers continued their poor form this season, losing to Aberdeen at home to send the Glasgow faithful home unhappy again.

And speaking on TalkSPORT today, former Palace owner Jordan believes Warnock is someone the club should consider.

Simon Jordan tips Neil Warnock to take Rangers job

Speaking about Warnock on TalkSPORT, Jordan admitted he’d vouch for the 72-year-old and believes he’d kick the Gers into shape.

“I would advocate for Neil, I would absolutely. He’s 72 years young, not 72 years old. Knowing Neil as I know him, of course my default setting is to Neil because I know him. But I know he would kick backsides and take numbers up there. I know he’d concentrate their minds, I know he’d get the fans onside,” Jordan said.

“I know he could do that job in his sleep. I know he could lift them. Whether he can overtake Celtic is a different matter but he’d get them closer. For him, look at the jobs he’s done in most of the jobs he’s been in. Huddersfield were gone, toast. They strolled past relegation. This guy could go in and straighten Rangers up.”

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Shaking things up

Rangers probably won’t go for it and go for a longer term option but the idea of Neil Warnock rocking up in Glasgow is something to really think and smile about.

Warnock in the Glasgow derby would really be something else. There’s no way he’d ever want to lose and the games would have even more spice than usual.

For Rangers, the decision on their next manager is going to massive. Do they go long-term again and stick with the plan. Or do they go short-term fix and a kick up the backside, which Warnock would bring.

Either way, for Warnock to even be linked at 72 is quite remarkable and shows his stature in the game.