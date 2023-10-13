Simon Jordan slams ‘self indulgent’ Liverpool player for what he’s said on international duty

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has sparked the fire this week with comments about player welfare and too many games.

The Dutch defender was speaking on international duty about the amount of games in the schedule for players over in England. And it seems his comments have caused a split reaction among pundits and fans.

But firmly on one side of the fence in disagreeing with Van Dijk, TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has slammed the Liverpool man for his comments.

Simon Jordan criticises Virgil van Dijk

Taking to social media and responding to the quotes as posted by Fabrizio Romano, Jordan labelled the Dutchman as engaging in ‘self indulgent tosh’.

One of many to complain

It does seem to be a recurring theme in that players are complaining about the minutes they now have to play. But, hasn’t that always been the way?

The one thing we do sympathise with Van Dijk on here is that as well as so many games, there is more expectation on players when it comes to media and other outside of football must-dos. That will be draining, alongside all the playing and training.

However, Jordan actually makes a valid point here and Van Dijk – who earns a whopping £220k-a-week we might add – and other players really are some of the luckiest people in the world.

Comments like this never go down well and while Van Dijk has a point in his own field and right, there’ll be so many who would swap places at the drop of a hat.