Simon Jordan shares how much Sam Allardyce could earn for keeping Leeds up











Pundit Simon Jordan has predicted how much he believes Sam Allardyce could get for keeping Leeds United up for the final four games of the season.

The former England manager is reportedly in advanced talks to become the interim manager of Leeds. He will replace current interim manager Javi Gracia.

Leeds have been in shocking form. They have conceded 19 goals in the last five matches. This has seen them pick up only one point.

They are now one spot above the relegation zone but are on the same points as Nottingham Forest in 18th. Due to this, the club are looking to change things to try and make sure Leeds survive in the division.

Simon Jordan predicts what Sam Allardyce could earn at Leeds

Allardyce is seen as a great manager who can help keep clubs in the Premier League. This will no doubt be his toughest job yet as he only has four games to complete this task.

Speaking on talkSPORT about what Allardyce could earn, Jordan said: “I would think somewhere between one million and three million is what he is going to get paid if they keep Leeds in the Premier League.

“This is the nature of the beast. Certainly a million quid.

“If he keeps them up there will be a bonus, I suspect, between one and three million, probably somewhere in the middle. It will be seven figures.”

The English manager has coached many teams in the bottom half, including Crystal Palace and West Ham. Leeds have to get points from somewhere and hiring Allardyce is a big gamble.

The fixtures are not easy at all for the club. They face Newcastle, Tottenham, Manchester City and West Ham.

Three of those teams are in the top six whilst the Hammers are also needing points to secure Premier League safety.

Allardyce will know the huge challenge he has but he clearly believes he has what it takes to keep Leeds in the division.

