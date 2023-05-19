Tottenham manager target will 'shut the Spurs fans up' - Simon Jordan











Simon Jordan has given his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur reportedly looking to bring Arne Slot in at Spurs.

Tottenham have apparently made the Feyenoord boss their prime candidate for the N17 hotseat.

The Independent recently claimed that Slot is seen as ‘meeting the most of Spurs’ requirements for the profile.’

This is after Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy held the first stage of interviews over the last few weeks.

Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, believes Slot is clearly “very good at what he’s doing”.

This is after he led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title recently – only their second one this century.

‘Style of football that is very appealing’

“I am not a great admirer of the Eredivisie because I don’t think its as competitive a league,” Jordan told talkSPORT (18/5/23; 11.40am).

“But notwithstanding, you can only win what you’re in.

“(Feyenoord) is not one of those teams that has been bought and paid for like PSG, which dominates the French league.

“So, to win the league that they are in, the manager’s got to be very good at what he’s doing.”

Jordan reckons Slot will bring a style of football that will “shut the Spurs fans up” and deliver wins aplenty.

“If you’ve got a style of football that is very appealing, then you might just have yourself an individual who can tick a few boxes,” he added.

“The guy is still at an age where he is not past his best, and not necessarily in a space where (he feels) he is right about everything like Conte or Mourinho might have been.

“He plays a style of football that will shut the Spurs fans up. (And) he knows how to win.”

Our view

Speculation linking Tottenham and Slot has intensified massively in recent days.

Pundits from England and the Netherlands alike are discussing the prospect of Slot coming to north London.

He certainly wouldn’t be a bad shout for Spurs. He has proven himself in the league and looks like a step up beckons.

After the disappointment of Julian Nagelsmann no longer being a candidate, Slot would surely be a good alternative.

Hopefully Spurs can sort out their director of football appointment and quickly land a top managerial candidate.