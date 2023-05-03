Simon Jordan surprised by what he has heard about Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy











Pundit Simon Jordan was shocked to hear what Football Recruitment Specialist David Webb said about Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy on talkSPORT.

The North London side have a lot of issues. They are currently on their third manager and their second interim manager of the season. Ryan Mason has not been able to get a win in his first two matches.

They are now likely to not finish in the top four. This means they will not be in the Champions League next season. This, combined with the fact that they are going another season without a trophy has frustrated fans of the club.

They haven’t won a trophy since 2008 and things seem to be regressing at the club as they were consistently qualifying for the Champions League before.

Simon Jordan surprised by what he has heard about Daniel Levy

Football Recruitment Specialist David Webb worked at Spurs. He was speaking on talkSPORT when Jordan asked him if Levy had a say on signings based on their talent.

He said: “Yes, he had an opinion, and I think sometimes that could cause a conflict of interest.”

Jordan then replied by saying: “Interesting”.

Webb continued to state more about Levy and recruitment. He said: “When I was there with Poch (Mauricio Pochettino), I think Poch in the second year had more of an overall say.”

Jordan then spoke about Levy as he said: “Daniel (Levy) is a little bit more involved than I anticipated the answer to be.”

When there are people in place to recruit, it may be a shock to hear that Levy would sometimes get involved in decisions. His involvement would no doubt surprise some. He is someone who doesn’t have the quality or experience to comment on the quality of players.

We have seen the club sign some players and they have not worked out at all. Now Spurs fans will be wondering whether Levy had the final say on these signings. It is understandable to hear that Jordan was shocked about what he has heard about Daniel Levy.

