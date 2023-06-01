Simon Jordan says 41-year-old manager is not right for Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a host of managers over the past few months, including Michael Carrick.

90Min recently claimed that Spurs admire the Middlesbrough boss, who previously played for Tottenham.

However, Simon Jordan has told talkSPORT that Carrick wouldn’t be a good fit for Spurs at this moment in time.

He reckons the 41-year-old has a lot more to learn and Tottenham would be a “very difficult” job for now.

“Not really,” Jordan told talkSPORT (1/6/23, 11am) when asked whether Carrick would be ready for the Spurs job.

“He was part of a coaching set up at Man United. He stepped in after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got removed.

“But I don’t think he showed any credentials that could be of any use to Spurs at this stage.

“He’s done brilliantly well at Middlesbrough. But he’s got a lot more to learn.

“Taking the Tottenham job at this stage would be very difficult for him.”

Simon Jordan is spot on

Carrick hasn’t been a manager for long, but he has certainly hit the ground running in the dugout.

Boro were sitting 21st in the Championship when he took over from Chris Wilder last October.

Carrick has since turned the Teesside outfit into promotion challengers, earning themselves a place in the playoffs.

However, Jordan is right. At this moment in time, the Tottenham job would be difficult for him.

Spurs have endured an underwhelming and at times agonising campaign which seems to be spilling over into the close season.

Tottenham are not only looking for a new permanent manager, but also a new director of football.

And that’s before we even get to any prospective new signings or outgoings to make more space for new recruits.

Spurs need a manager with experience who can handle high pressure and help drag the club out of its rut.

Ange Postecoglou is being heavily linked with Tottenham right now and he seems like a great shout for the job.

Meanwhile, Carrick should continue learning the ropes, building his experience and confidence, and then we’ll see.