Simon Jordan fuming with what Newcastle ace Anthony Gordon has said











Newcastle United newcomer Anthony Gordon has been criticised by Simon Jordan on talkSPORT.

The 21-year-old joined the Magpies from Everton in the January transfer window for a reported £45million.

Gordon missed three days of training and handed in a transfer request at Everton in order to push through his move.

The player attempted to heal the rift between him and the Toffees, in conversation with the Newcastle media team.

“It was a really difficult decision and it’s been a really tough week for me,” he said.

“I’ve been at Everton for my whole footballing career so far, so it’s been difficult.

“But this is an opportunity that I couldn’t really miss out on.

“I didn’t mean to disrespect or offend anyone at Everton.

“And I’m hoping they know that and hopefully they can reinvest the money now and stay in the Premier League.

“I never imagined it or wanted it to go like that, that’s why it’s been such a tough week for me.

“But I just couldn’t miss out on this opportunity and they got a lot of money for me.

“So I’m hoping they can reinvest it into the squad.”

However, Jordan wasn’t impressed with Gordon’s comments.

He told talkSPORT: “Player’s going from Everton to Newcastle saying ‘I’m glad I’ve gone so I can give the club back £45million’.

“Do one! You’re only going because it suits you!”

Draw a line and move on – TBR View

Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

If Gordon hadn’t said anything after moving to Newcastle, he’d have been slated for not recognising the club where he came through the ranks.

Instead, Gordon sought to make amends and provide a silver lining, and people still aren’t happy.

Besides, the player has a point. £45million is a nice windfall which could go a long way towards helping Everton.

Anyway, what’s done is done. Now the best thing is for both parties to just move on and get on with their respective business.