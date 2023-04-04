Simon Jordan asked if Tottenham should now appoint Graham Potter











Graham Potter would not be capable of delivering success at Tottenham Hotspur after failing to prove himself at Chelsea.

That is the view of Simon Jordan, speaking to talkSPORT, when asked if he could see Graham Potter ending up at Spurs after he was sacked by Chelsea at the weekend.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham, of course, are still looking for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor. The club would have hoped that Cristian Stellini would buy the club’s hierarchy some time. However, the early signs suggest that little has changed now that Conte has gone.

Of course, before Potter’s move to Chelsea, he seemed to be widely considered one of the most talented coaches in the Premier League. He did a brilliant job with Brighton.

Jordan thinks Tottenham should steer clear of Graham Potter

However, his stock has fallen considerably after his brief spell at Chelsea. And it will be very interesting to see where Potter ends up next.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

For some, Tottenham may be the perfect next move for Potter. Spurs’ best times in recent decades came when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, putting the foundations in place which could lead to long-term success.

Potter would be more of a project manager than Conte or Jose Mourinho. So he will surely come into contention if Tottenham go down that path.

But Jordan believes that appointing another former Chelsea manager would make no sense for Spurs.

“Tottenham need to plough their own trough, have their own ideas, and have somebody that’s actually capable of delivering an outcome. Because there’s plenty of people that are not, and Graham Potter has proven to be someone incapable at Chelsea,” he told talkSPORT.

“So why would he suddenly become capable at Spurs. So no, I don’t think Potter. But the strange little merry-go-round of football, what’s up is down, you’re through the looking glass, aren’t you.”

Whether Potter is the right man or not, it would be a gamble to appoint another manager who has previously worked at Chelsea. There is little love lost between the two clubs. And that strategy has done them few favours in the past.

Potter has a lot of talent. And you would not be surprised to see him work his way back up at some stage.

But surely, Tottenham could be more imaginative this time around.