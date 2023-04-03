Simon Jordan asked if Tottenham could appoint Rodgers as new manager











Simon Jordan cannot see why Tottenham Hotspur would appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new manager – unless Daniel Levy wanted someone unlikely to rock the boat in North London.

Brendan Rodgers was the first of two Premier League bosses to lose their job on Sunday. The 50-year-old was sacked by Leicester City with the Foxes falling into the relegation zone.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, with Tottenham already on the lookout for a permanent manager, some may be tempted to wonder whether Spurs will look to target Rodgers, or Graham Potter, who left Chelsea later in the day.

Simon Jordan can’t see why Tottenham would appoint Brendan Rodgers

However, Simon Jordan has suggested to talkSPORT that there is likely to only be one reason for Tottenham to now appoint Rodgers after he was dismissed by Leicester.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Jordan was asked whether he could see Rodgers ending up at a top six club. And when he mentioned Tottenham, he was asked whether Spurs could now look at him as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

“I don’t see why,” he told talkSPORT. “Listen, if you want to have harmony, you’re going to get it with Brendan Rodgers because he’s not going to fall out with the owner, is he.”

It would be a totally underwhelming choice if Tottenham now went for Rodgers. In many ways, it would be very similar to the decision to appoint Nuno Espírito Santo.

At one stage, it appeared that Nuno was destined for a big move after all of the good work he had done with Wolves. However, by the end of his tenure, Wolves fans seemed ready to see him move on.

Nevertheless, he ended up getting the Tottenham job shortly after. And obviously, that appointment really did not work out for anyone.

There was a time when it appeared that Rodgers would get the chance to kick on from the King Power Stadium. Leicester finished fifth twice during his tenure. And they won the FA Cup.

But that time has been and gone. Rodgers now needs to rebuild his managerial career. He does not need to take a backwards step.

But it would be alarming if Tottenham made any sort of move.