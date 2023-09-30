‘Similar situation to Darwin Nunez’: Player Liverpool sold for £17m now compared directly to Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is having his best spell in a Liverpool shirt, and it looks like he is improving a lot this season.

However, he’s not the only striker with ties to Liverpool who has undergone a drastic improvement in recent months.

Indeed, speaking on Premier League Productions, Jermaine Beckford has actually compared Dominic Solanke to Nunez in terms of his development over the summer.

The former Liverpool striker is now at Bournemouth after making the £17m move from Anfield a few years ago, and while it took him some time to settle on the south coast, especially in the Premier League, he now looks very much at home.

Solanke may have left Liverpool, but according to Beckford, he’s in a similar situation to Nunez at the moment.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Solanke similar to Nunez

Beckford gave his verdict on the striker.

“Solanke you mention him, he’s already halfway towards last season’s tally in terms of goals,” The host said.

“He is, and I think he’s in a similar situation to Darwin Nunez. He’s come in this season fitter, more confident and his teammates trust him more. We know he knows how to score goals, his record in the Championsip is one in two, but it’s just about his teammates trusting him, moving the ball quickly to get the ball in those areas to cause the problems,” Beckford said.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Improving

Beckford is absolutely right, Solanke has improved leaps and bounds over the past 12 months.

For the first time in his career, the striker looks genuinely comfortable playing at Premier League level, and now, the goals are starting to follow.

Liverpool probably don’t regret selling Solanke given how much firepower they have in their squad at the moment, but, it has to be said, that Solanke wouldn’t be a bad rotation option for the Anfield outfit right now.