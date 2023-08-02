Liverpool brought the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Singapore with a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Reds raced into a two-goal lead by the half-hour mark, with Cody Gakpo opening the scoring after two minutes.

Then, in the 28th minute, Virgil van Dijk headed home from an Andy Robertson corner to double Liverpool’s lead.

However, goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane made it all square before the break.

Luis Diaz put Jurgen Klopp’s side back in front in the 66th minute, but the Bundesliga side came back to win it.

Josip Stanisic poked home in the 80th minute, before youngster Frans Kratzig netted a fine winner in injury time.

To make things worse for Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister hobbled off with a knock at the end of the first half.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for Liverpool, including Gakpo’s performance.

Not only did he score, but he also covered in midfield, where he did well.

‘A sign of things to come’

Several media outlets liked what they saw from the January signing.

Liverpool.com gave the 24-year-old a 7 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the day.

They wrote: “Great opening goal and much more of a pressing threat than Darwin Nunez.

“Showed another element to his game by moving into midfield in the second half.”

Likewise, the Daily Mail gave Gakpo 7 out of 10.

“This could be a sign of things to come,” they wrote.

“With the Dutchman leading the line and showing what he can do in terms of build-up play.

“His goal was a microcosm of that, receiving the ball on the halfway line, playing a quick give-and-go with Diogo Jota, before finishing well with his left foot.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool World opted to give an 8 out of 10 rating to the Dutchman.

“Couldn’t have taken his goal any better after just two minutes,” they wrote.

“Continued to be lively throughout the first half. Booked after the break before being subbed in the 61st minute.”

Finally, the Liverpool Echo wrote: “Initiated and finished the opener in superb style but wasn’t given much to work with after that.

“Moved into midfield before being replaced during the second half.”