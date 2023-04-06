‘Sign him’: Premier League winner’s father says Aston Villa missed the chance to sign his son











Peter Schmeichel has been discussing how Aston Villa missed the chance to sign Kasper Schmeichel when he was a youngster.

Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, the Danish legend discussed how his son was so often overlooked when he was coming through due to the association with his father.

Schmeichel says that his son was actually training at Aston Villa at one point, and the club were told to sign him by one of their coaches.

For some reason, the Villans didn’t listen to that advice and he said that he thinks it may be because of his own presence.

Villa could’ve had Schmeichel

The Manchester United legend spoke about how his son could’ve joined Aston Villa.

“I don’t know why people didn’t see what was evident. It was there at the beginning. The right people had him, they trained with him. I came back to Villa and Kasper was at school. I was there now and again and he would have training sessions with the goalkeeping coach there, and I saw the report and it just said ‘Sign him!’ But they never did, I think a lot of it was because of me, I don’t think he got a fair opportunity until he got to Leicester,” Schmeichel said.

Missed out

This has to go down as a massive missed opportunity for Aston Villa.

The Midlands club had a real period where they struggled to have a consistent quality number one with the likes of Brad Guzan and an ageing Shay Given between the sticks for the Villans during the early 2010s.

During that time, a young Kasper Schmeichel could’ve been just what the doctor ordered at Villa Park, but sadly, they didn’t take their chance to sign him up.

