Speaking on the TalkSPORT Gameday Podcast, Dean Ashton has been dissecting England’s win over Italy on Thursday evening and one moment of magic from Bukayo Saka.

Saka was majestic against Italy for the Three Lions, and while he dazzled in attack, some of his teammates weren’t pulling their weight.

Indeed, Ashton highlighted one moment where Saka put in a peach of a ball that was just waiting to be finished, but with both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane not making the correct runs, Saka’s good work went unrewarded.

Ashton says he was fuming about this missed chance, stating that he was shouting at his TV after this moment.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ashton wasn’t happy

The pundit spoke about this moment of brilliance from Saka.

“There was one moment where he seemed to take Spinazzola on three times before putting the ball into the area and nobody anticipated that he’d be able to do that. His work going backwards is also underrated as well isn’t it Dean?” Matterface said.

“Yeah he is, he has that defensive intelligence and the willingness to do it as well. You’re right, that was another time I was shouting at the tele as well. I think that’s something that Grealish needs to improve as well a bit like Sterling did, ghosting in at the back post. Saka just seems to get better and better every single game, I watch him every game, and he did look a bit tired I thought, I wasn’t sure what the temperature was out there, but it was tough in that second-half,” Ashton said.

Will be rewarded

It was frustrating to see Italy go unpunished after Saka’s brilliant bit of play, but if he keeps doing this kind of thing it will start to be rewarded.

Saka is a full-back’s nightmare these days, and while not every single one of his crosses will be finished, as long as he keeps doing the right things, his team will benefit in the long-term.

Saka was, once again, one of England’s best players on Thursday.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

