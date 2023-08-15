‘Shouldn’t be ruled out’: £22m Tottenham player could start up-front this season – journalist

Richarlison is now Tottenham’s de facto first-choice number nine, but, at the weekend, his performance really wasn’t up to scratch.

Indeed, against Brentford the Brazilian didn’t look at his best, and it feels as though Spurs may soon be looking for another solution in this area.

Of course, the transfer window is still open, so it’s entirely possible that Spurs go and sign another striker, but there could also be an in-house solution to consider.

Indeed, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, we shouldn’t discount the idea of Heung-Min Son starting up front for Tottenham at times this season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son could start up front

Gold spoke about the £22m player potentially replacing Richarlison.

“It’s just a part of a striker’s game, you just need a bit of confidence. I don’t think he will be given a lot of time, he has a set amount of time to prove he should be the first-choice, there will be other options, Sonny through the middle shouldn’t be ruled out at all,” Gold said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Would make sense

Moving Son into the centre-forward position would make a lot of sense for Tottenham at this moment in time.

Yes, he’s played mostly off of the left in recent years, but now that Harry Kane has gone, a space has opened up in the middle.

Son is a much more natural finisher than Richarlison, and with the Brazilian also able to play off the left, perhaps a switch could be in the offing if Richarlison continues to be ineffective.

Keep an eye on this situation, because if Richarlison doesn’t start banging in the goals, a change could be in the offing.