‘Shouldn’t be doing so well’ Pundit says one Liverpool midfielder has no right to be as good as he is











Fabrice Muamba has been discussing Liverpool’s season so far and Harvey Elliott’s performances for the Reds.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the pundit gave his verdict on the young midfielder, stating that he’s doing ever so well this season.

However, according to Muamba, Elliott shouldn’t be doing as well as he is at his age, with the pundit saying that his performances standing out so much this season is an indictment on the lack of quality shown by the senior players so far this season.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Elliott shouldn’t be doing so well

Muamba gave his verdict on the teenager.

“This season has been a disaster, for me, their starting 11, you can’t even predict their starting 11. You can’t say it. Harvey Elliott has come in and he has done ever so well, but Harvey Elliott shouldn’t be doing so well for Liverpool because he’s still a young player, it shows how the older lot, the senior members of the team haven’t performed and the young players are coming in and doing so well and Jurgen Klopp is saying ‘you know what, I’m keeping faith with the young lads.’” Muamba said.

Stepped up

Elliott may only be 19 years old, but he’s stepped up big time this season.

In a team where there is so much pressure being piled on in the midfield, Elliott has thrived, and while you could say that he shouldn’t do so well under all of this pressure, let’s not forget that pressure also creates diamonds.

The midfielder is clearly a player who thrives in these kinds of situations, and that bodes well for his long-term prospects at Liverpool.

The Reds are certainly lucky that they have Elliott in their squad.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

