‘Should have done better’: Kris Boyd slates 26-year-old Rangers player v Sparta Prague

Glasgow Rangers have brought a point back to Ibrox following their Europa League trip on Thursday evening.

Rangers played out a goalless draw away at Sparta Prague, a result which left Philippe Clement’s Ibrox charges third in Group C.

Rangers cult hero Kris Boyd was commenting on the match on Sky Sports News, and in one instance, criticised Ibrox winger Scott Wright for a chance he missed.

In the 72nd minute, Abdallah Sima’s ball landed towards the 26-year-old at the edge of the box for a great opportunity.

However, Wright rushed his chance and sent the ball soaring well over the Sparta bar, leaving Boyd not particularly impressed.

“Rangers have had a couple of shots,” he said, as per the Sky Sports website. “Wright should have done better with his.”

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Wright came on for Todd Cantwell and, though he did inject some pace into the Rangers attack, he didn’t make that much of an impact and spurned the Ibrox side’s best chance.

That said, most of the Rangers front line struggled on the night. Indeed, the Ibrox outfit as a whole struggled for all but the last 20-odd minutes of the match.

Things did get better in the latter stages of the game after they moved to a 4-3-3 formation and Sima was pushed up into a more natural position.

All in all, the Gers will be glad to have been able to take a point back to Ibrox. Qualification is still very much in their hands.

Up next for Rangers in the Europa League is Sparta’s visit to Ibrox, and then Aris Limassol come to Glasgow, before a trip to Real Betis on matchday six.