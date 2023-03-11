‘Should get an Oscar’: Rival player admits his teammate dived against Leeds recently, cost them a goal











Speaking on the Indirect Podcast, Tim Ream and Weston McKennie have been discussing the recent FA Cup meeting between Leeds United and Fulham.

Leeds and Fulham faced off at Craven Cottage a fortnight ago, with Fulham running out a 2-0 winners against their Premier League rivals.

However, the game almost turned out very differently. Leeds had the chance to go 1-0 up early on through a Georginio Rutter goal from a corner, but a supposed foul on Harry Wilson in the build-up caused the goal to be disallowed.

It looked like a soft decision at the time, and Ream has now admitted that Wilson may have dived in an attempt to get Leeds’ goal chalked off.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Ream admits Wilson dived

The Fulham defender spoke about the controversial decision against Leeds.

“Dude, honestly in that game, it was a soft call when they called a foul on me from the corner kick that we scored from, your guy should get an acting award,” McKennie said.

“He should get an Oscar no? The slow-mo makes it much worse as well, the way he throws his hands in the air. Listen, I agree,” Ream replied.

How did VAR miss it?

If even Tim Ream can admit that the Leeds goal should’ve stood, how did VAR miss this one?

If the team captain is saying that his player wasn’t fouled, then rest-assured, he wasn’t fouled.

There is a real problem with VAR at the moment and the obvious bias towards sticking with the on-field decision even when it’s not the right call.

This incident, pretty much, cost Leeds the chance to make an FA Cup quarter-final, and who knows what could’ve happened from there on?

Fulham really got away with one here.

