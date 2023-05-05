'Should be the manager': Player Mourinho sold at Spurs says Levy's got it wrong, he has to hire 51-year-old











Victor Wanyama has urged Tottenham to re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new head coach after sacking Antonio Conte, and they’re going all around the houses in their search for a new gaffer.

They’ve looked at everyone from Julian Nagelsmann to Xabi Alonso, but there’s one obvious appointment that they’re resisting – Mauricio Pochettino.

Fans at the stadium have been singing his name, the players have been in touch with him, but, for some reason, Daniel Levy has refused to reach out to his former right-hand-man.

Wanyama believes that Levy is making a serious mistake here, and he’s told Levy that Pochettino should be the next manager of Tottenham rather than going to Chelsea.

Bring Pochettino back

Wanyama urged Spurs to bring the Argentine back when speaking to London World.

“I get it and I get how the fans feel and Poch should be the manager of Tottenham next season not Chelsea,” Wanyama said.

Should have happened

In all honesty, this was an open goal for Daniel Levy that he’s now missed.

Bringing Pochettino back was the easiest PR win in history. It would have immediately have gotten the fans, the players and the staff back onside, but, instead, he’s dug in his heels and now he’s missed his shot.

Indeed, with Pochettino seemingly set to go to Chelsea instead, Spurs have missed out on a top class manager here, and the worst part is that they don’t even have an alternative lined up yet.

If Pochettino succeeds at Chelsea and Spurs’ new manager bombs, it will be a long time before Levy hears the end of this.

