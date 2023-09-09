‘Shocking’: Sky pundit says 26-year-old Tottenham player is genuinely among the worst in the Premier League

Jay Bothroyd has named Richarlison as one of the worst strikers in the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, the pundit was asked to grade every striker in the division form an A-grade to an E-grade, and he made it clear that he doesn’t rate the Brazilian at all.

Indeed, as soon as he was asked to speak about Richarlison, he gave him an E-grade, stating that his record is shocking and that he misses too many chances.

Bothroyd really wouldn’t cut the attacker any slack, claiming that his overall play and intelligence on the pitch is also poor, stating that he has seriously underperformed for the amount Spurs paid for him.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

One of the worst

Bothroyd gave his verdict on Richarlison

“I think he’s an E. I think he has a shocking record, he misses a lot of chances. He works hard, but his overall play and his intelligence on the pitch, I can only put him in E,” Bothroyd said.

“27 appearances, one goal for Tottenham, it’s an E. In terms of his pricetag and what he’s done at Tottenham, as a number nine you have to score goals, he’s underperformed.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Harsh

This is incredibly harsh.

Yes, Richarlison’s record at Spurs is poor, but at the end of the day, he’s Brazil’s number nine and most of those 27 appearances were off the bench.

We’re not going to say that Richarlison is up there with the best in the league, but there are certainly worse strikers in the division than the Brazilian.

This feels like a very reactionary take off the back of what was the worst season in Richarlison’s career so far.