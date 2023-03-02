Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Martin Keown delivers Richarlison verdict











Martin Keown was left seriously unimpressed with Richarlison last night as Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of the FA Cup.

Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat against Championship outfit Sheffield United after a dismal display at Bramall Lane.

Cristian Stellini was in the dugout for the fifth time this season as Antonio Conte edges towards a return.

But the Italian couldn’t extend his perfect record as Spurs made several changes to the side that beat Chelsea over the weekend.

Richarlison kept his place in the side as he moved to the centre-forward role, with Harry Kane dropping to the bench.

It’s fair to say that the 25-year-old didn’t enjoy his best evening as he grew more and more frustrated before being replaced by Kane in the second-half.

And Keown was left unimpressed with the Brazilian’s display on BBC One’s coverage of the game.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Keown delivers his verdict on Richarlison display

Keown was co-commentating of the fifth round FA Cup clash and he reacted to Richarlison’s display after he was hooked in the 65th minute.

“You know he has the ability. You just want to see a whole lot more from him,” the Arsenal legend said.

Richarlison has struggled since making the switch from Everton over the summer, apart from scoring a brace on his Champions League debut.

The Brazil star is yet to bag his first Premier League goal for the club and he looked increasingly frustrated as the game wore on last night.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spurs fans would have been expecting a lot more from him after the club parted with £60 million to bring him in.

He did receive poor service last night as he lined up alongside a misfiring Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura, who looked threatening at times but consistently made the wrong decisions in the final third.

Richarlison may need a run in the side to get up to speed and he will undoubtedly improve while playing alongside the likes of Kane and Dejan Kulusevski.

But he hasn’t exactly done himself any favours with a disappointing display at Bramall Lane last night.

Show all