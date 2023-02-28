Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom raves about Tottenham player before tomorrow's game











Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has been asked about Tottenham talisman Harry Kane before facing him tomorrow.

Heckingbottom has faced the media at his pre-match press conference before welcoming Spurs to Bramall Lane in the FA Cup fifth-round.

Kane scored against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon as Spurs put their bitter rival to the sword 2-0 and continued Graham Potter’s misery.

Heckingbottom suggested they do not have a special plan for Kane, at least not in terms of double marking him.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Paul Heckingbottom hails Harry Kane before Sheffield United v Tottenham

When asked if he has a special plan for Kane if he plays, the Blades boss said: “Listen, he’s one of the best strikers in the world.

“But likewise if we put two players on Harry Kane, we leave another top class player with no-one on him. The test that Tottenham pose is everyone knows how they play.

“With and without the ball, they’ve got a really clear setup. I don’t think they pose surprises.

“The biggest challenge is the calibre of players you’re speaking about, testing yourself against some of the best players in the world.”

Sheffield United are flying high in the Championship and are on course for promotion as they currently sit second in the second tier.

Their fans will create a raucous atmosphere as they look to cause an upset and make it through to the quarter-finals.

This is Spurs’ last serious remaining chance of a trophy this season and they cannot afford to exit the competition to Championship opposition again, as they did last year when Middlesbrough knocked them out.