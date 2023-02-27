Shearer says 29-year-old Spurs player didn't put a foot wrong vs Chelsea











Alan Shearer has included Eric Dier in his Premier League team of the weekend, and suggested that the Tottenham Hotspur defender did not put a foot wrong in their win over Chelsea.

Spurs moved four points clear of fifth place Newcastle with a 2-0 victory over Graham Potter’s side. Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored the two goals for the home side on Sunday.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The opening goal came from an unlikely source. But the assist for the second also stemmed from a surprise name. It was Dier who found Kane with a superb flick on from a corner.

Shearer amazed by Dier display

It was actually only Dier’s twelfth assist in 351 games for the club. And it was his first of the campaign in any competition. But he will probably take just as much joy from the fact that Tottenham kept a clean sheet against the Blues.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea were poor in the final third. But that does not mean that Spurs’ defence does not deserve real credit. The visitors had almost no joy during the 90 minutes.

Shearer included Dier in his team of the weekend. And he suggested that it was a flawless performance from the England international.

“Didn’t put a foot wrong at the back and flicked on for Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal in the 2-0 victory against Chelsea,” he told the Premier League website.

Dier is one of the players with a point to prove at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has had some brilliant moments over the last 18 months. However, his form had gone off the boil more recently.

The 29-year-old – who cost £4 million – is probably always going to have his doubters. Spending so long moving between defence and midfield earlier in his career has possibly hurt his chances of ever realising his full potential.

But he definitely has the ability to be an outstanding performer for Spurs. And Shearer clearly feels that he was back to his best on Sunday.