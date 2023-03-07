Shearer issues verdict on Andy Robertson display in Liverpool win











Alan Shearer has told the Premier League website that Andy Robertson produced one of his best performances for Liverpool in their win over Manchester United, claiming that the left-back tore the visitors to pieces at Anfield.

The Reds are probably still struggling to believe quite what happened on Sunday. Liverpool blew Erik ten Hag’s side away, winning 7-0 in a game which is going to be talked about for generations.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

There were star performances all over the pitch. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah all scored twice. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino was a fitting goalscorer for Liverpool’s seventh.

Shearer praises Robertson after Liverpool win

But perhaps one of the more underrated performances came from Robertson. From the outset, the £10 million Scotland international looked like he had a point to prove. And he was his stunning pass that led to Gakpo scoring the opening goal before the break.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 28-year-old was outstanding for the Reds. No player on the pitch completed more key passes than the left-back, according to Whoscored.

And Shearer has now suggested that he has rarely seen him play better for Liverpool as he included him in his team of the week.

“Superb. This has to be up there with his best performances in a Liverpool shirt. He tore Manchester United to pieces down the left flank,” he told the Premier League website.

The challenge for Liverpool now is to build on that victory. There have been more promising signs in recent times. But Jurgen Klopp will be under no illusions that there is still plenty to do.

The good news is that many of their players have been amongst the world’s best before. And players such as Robertson should still have plenty more to give.

With the likes of Nunez, Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic bringing fresh energy to the team, there is a great opportunity for Liverpool to push back towards the summit.

Wins like the one they had on Sunday will only give them huge belief.