Shay Given shares where he believes Newcastle will finish in the Premier League this season now











Shay Given has predicted that Newcastle will now finish outside the Premier League top four but will qualify for Europe.

The Magpies have been in the Champions League places for much of the season but have recently dropped out and been overtaken by Tottenham.

The EFL Cup final defeat continued the drop-off that Newcastle have experienced in the new year, with the pace of the season perhaps taking its toll.

Given was asked on the Overlap where he expects Newcastle to finish this season and he suggested it will now be fifth or sixth.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Shay Given thinks Newcastle won’t now finish in Premier League top four

When the question was put to him, Given said: “I think top six, fifth or sixth is realistic for Newcastle and I think they’ve had a dip.

“Hopefully the dip has come before the final and they can get back to that form from six or seven weeks ago because they looked like Champions League’s a done deal around Christmas time.

“They were flying.”

Newcastle seemed to leave themselves light in midfield after the January window, where they went without a short-term signing.

They have preferred to be patient and wait for longer term targets in the transfer market since the takeover and the summer will be important.

Spurs do not look imperious in the chase for the top four, and may have other cup competitions to distract them, so Newcastle can qualify for the Champions League if they get back to their pre-World Cup form.