Shay Given says £100k-a-week Newcastle star can trouble PSG in Champions League

Newcastle United icon Shay Given has backed Kieran Trippier to do well against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The St James’ Park cult hero, speaking on TNT Sports, notes how the Magpies defender’s experience should stand him in good stead.

Newcastle welcome PSG to St James’ Park on Wednesday night, hoping to pull off another impressive result against a giant of Europe.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The Magpies picked up a point away at AC Milan on their return to the Champions League after 20 years out.

Now, a star-studded team which includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe will take to the Newcastle pitch in an eagerly-awaited clash.

‘He wouldn’t let him turn’

As one of the best players in the world, Mbappe will no doubt be a threat. However, Given says Trippier is well equipped to handle the 2018 World Cup winner.

“It’s going to be fantastic to see Mbappe at St James’ Park. He’s a superstar and a lot of the young fans will be seeing players of his calibre for the first time,” he said.

“Kieran Trippier had a great time at Atletico and played in some big Champions League games there. You can’t speak highly enough of his performances since he came to the club and he’s started the season really well.

“Against Milan with [Rafael] Leao, he was their star man and biggest threat. He had his moments but there were times in the game where Trippier was really close and tight to him. He wouldn’t let him turn.

“If Leao or Mbappe get you into a one-on-one situation, it can be very difficult for any defender to stop them. It’s important that Trippier does a similar sort of job on Mbappe.”

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Veteran

Trippier has considerable experience at the highest level of the game. He has made 41 European appearances, of which 31 have come in the Champions League.

Not only that, but the £100,000-a-week star (Salarysport) played in the 2018-19 final for Tottenham against Liverpool, as well as the Euro 2020 final for England against Italy.

Trippier was the first through the Newcastle United door after the takeover and his influence on and off the pitch remains as strong as ever.